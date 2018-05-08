A look at all the ways these Orioles are just no good

On Monday night, the Cincinnati Reds lost to the New York Mets, 7-6. It was the Reds’ third straight defeat and 27th overall in 35 games this season, the worst mark in baseball and a reminder that for as bad as things are in Baltimore, they’re just a little worse in Cincinnati.

But things are still pretty bad in Baltimore.

With an 8-26 record entering Tuesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals, the Orioles are on pace to break franchise records for futility. The offense is inert. Strikeouts have become contagious. Pitching gems are wasted. And the crowds at Camden Yards are thinning.

For a big-picture look at all the ways these Orioles are just no good, click on the photos above.

