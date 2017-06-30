Camden Yards a finalist for Reader's Digest's 'Nicest Place in America'

Camden Yards celebrated its 25th birthday in April, but the ballpark might be in line for some belated recognition next week.

The home of the Orioles recently was named one of 10 finalists for Reader’s Digest’s “Nicest Place in America.” Rock Hall, in Kent County, also was nominated.

“Let’s get the stuff that any baseball fan knows out of the way: Since opening 25 years ago, gorgeous Oriole Park at Camden Yards has been consistently touted as the friendliest place to watch a ballgame in America,” the magazine’s editors wrote.

“The O’s fans, being from down-to-earth ‘Balmer,’ banter freely with any visitor. They joyously turn “‘say does that star-spangled banner yet wave’ during our anthem into a live meme, staying quiet until the only word that matters to them: ‘O!’ Given the welcoming, good-natured atmosphere, when you walk out of OPACY after a game, you tend to feel good.”

Camden Yards already has the distinction of being the top North American sports venue, according to one ranking. For the third straight year, Stadium Journey rated the ballpark the top stadium experience of 2016.

To vote in the Reader’s Digest poll, go here. Voting ends at noon next Friday.

