Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue (Maryland) says Bills' Incognito used racial slurs during game

Former Maryland star and current Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue accused Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito of using a racial slur during Jacksonville’s 10-3 wild-card playoff victory Sunday.

“Great win to day!” the Bowie native tweeted. “And 64, you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs. I’m proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league. #Iaintjonathanmartin!”

This isn’t unfamiliar ground for Incognito. An NFL investigation found that in 2013, he and two other Miami Dolphins linemen engaged in persistent harassment of then-teammate Jonathan Martin. The league’s inquiry revealed that Incognito and the two teammates directed racial slurs toward an assistant trainer, and other media reports indicated that Incognito used a racial slur against Martin in text messages and voicemails.

Martin left the Dolphins midseason, and Incognito was suspended for the final eight games before sitting out the 2014 season and joining the Bills. In an interview with Fox Sports after the incident, Incognito said he was “not a racist.”

The 11th-year veteran, who left Sunday’s game early with a shoulder injury, has yet to comment on Ngakoue’s remarks.

