Michael Phelps to play in Phoenix Open pro-am

Now that he’s retired, Michael Phelps has a lot of free time on his hands. Time to travel. Time to watch the Ravens miss out on the playoffs. Time to race a great white shark.

And time to golf. Always time to golf.

The Olympic record-holder, aspiring scratch golfer and Paradise Valley, Ariz., resident will make his latest competitive appearance later this month, when he competes in the Jan. 31 Annexus Pro-Am at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course.

Joining him will be Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux, Olympic gold-medal skier Bode Miller, former NFL running back Tim Brown and Lady Antebellum singer-songwriter Charles Kelley.

Phelps has been a regular at pro-ams since 2012, when he sank one of the longest putts you’ll ever see.

Then there was last year’s Phoenix Open pro-am, where he shanked a couple of drives at the 16th hole while none other than Jordan Spieth filmed the shots on Phelps’ cellphone.

It goes without saying that the only Phelps with a better life than Michael’s is Boomer.

