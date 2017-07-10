Michael Phelps hangs out with Jordan Spieth, Michael Jordan on birthday vacation

For his birthday, Michael Phelps got a free cake from Colgate, but baby Boomer ruined it.

The thing about Phelps’ life, though, is that it’s pretty great. So he went to Cabo with his family and ran into maybe the world’s greatest active golfer, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, an AFC Defensive Player of the Year, a former minor league baseball player and a World Golf Hall of Fame member.

Just check out the fourth shot in Jordan Spieth’s roll of photos below.

Yes, that’s Jordan Spieth, Russell Wilson, Dwight Freeney, Michael Jordan and Fred Couples next to Phelps. Not bad company.

Twitter: @jonas_shaffer

Email: jshaffer@baltsun.com