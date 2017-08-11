Aberdeen IronBirds become Aberdeen Steamed Crabs tonight

For one night, Aberdeen’s professional baseball team will have a new name.

The Aberdeen IronBirds will become the Aberdeen Steamed Crabs tonight when they play at Ripken Stadium.

The team will feature new hats and uniforms for hte game against the West Virginia Black Bears.

The logo and jersey feature Kalvin the Krab with a mallet in his claws. The right sleeve of the jersey will have a Maryland flag patch.

The club was offering a promotion for the game including a $6 oz crab cake.

Crabs and Ripken Stadium have been a combination that dates back to the opening of the park in 2002. The right field corner features a pavilion and crab deck overlooking the field, where fans — and occasionally team owner Cal Ripken — have enjoyed some crustaceans with their baseball.

The name change isn’t permanent. The IronBirds will return after crab night commences.

If the crabs and new unis aren’t enough, the team has a couple noteworthy players on the roster — including Ryan Ripken and a handful of New York-Penn League all-stars, led by Orioles minor leaguer of the month Ben Breazeale.

