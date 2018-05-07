Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis reportedly breaks up fight outside strip club

Gervonta Davis’ nickname is “Tank,” an apt moniker for a boxer who knocks out so many of his opponents, but over the weekend the Baltimore native kept the peace.

According to TMZ, Davis helped break up a fight outside V Live Dallas, a strip club he was patronizing with fellow boxer Adrien Broner. As Davis was leaving the club, the World Boxing Association super-featherweight champion ran over to the middle of a scrap between two men throwing punches at each other. Video of the altercation shows that the fighting seemed to end soon after his arrival.

(Warning: Video contains strong language.)

V Live Dallas’ owner, Damon Cobbs, told TMZ that no one was hurt in the incident.

Davis has not tweeted since Saturday night. He last fought April 21, stopping Jesús Cuellar in the third round to reclaim his championship belt.

