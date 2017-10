Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco left Thursday night’s game late in the second quarter after a late hit by Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso, knocking Flacco’s helmet off and causing a cut on his left ear.

Flacco was assisted to the locker room after the hit, and the Ravens later announced he would miss the rest of the game with a concussion.

Here’s some of the reaction from analysts and former players to the hit on Twitter:

The Ravens face the Dolphins in primetime on Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are 3-4 entering the game, while the Dolphins are 4-2.

