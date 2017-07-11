Chad Johnson is helping a Baltimore track team make it to the Junior Olympics

On Tuesday, Baltimore writer Tariq Touré took to Twitter to solicit help for a youth track team in Baltimore that needed money to travel to the National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships in Kansas.

The team, Turbo Track Club, found an unexpected savior.

Ocho Cinco himself donated $2,200 to the GoFundMe page, and as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, the team was just over $700 short of its $5,000 goal.

Johnson’s soft spot is understandable. His daughter, Cha'iel, 12, won the Junior Olympics' 800 meters each of the past two years, and it looks like she needs all the competition she can get.

Turbo Track qualified for the Junior Olympics after taking the regionals “by storm” in Greensboro, N.C., according to the GoFundMe. The national championships in Lawrence, Kan., run from July 24 to July 30.

