Curious about the cat that ran onto the field during the Ravens game?

Remember the cat that made more of an appearance on the field of M&T Bank Stadium Thursday night than the Miami Dolphins did, weaving around the field and getting some serious air time (along with commentary by Tony Romo) at the end of the Ravens’ 40-0 win?

The Ravens have asked fans on Twitter to name the cat (Ryan Meowett has a nice ring, doesn’t it?). Twitter users have provided other suggestions: Alex Clawlins, Stray Lewis and John Harpaw.

And more importantly, according to the team, the cat has been adopted.

Purr-fect ending, though we are curious how the adventurous cat made its way on to the field.