Here's what you'll see at the Capitals' Stanley Cup parade in D.C. on Tuesday

The Washington Capitals have announced the participants in the Stanley Cup championship parade, and it doesn’t appear they are leaving anyone out.

But hey, they won the Cup and they can do what they want. You can bet the players will be there and they’ll sing “We Are The Champions” numerous times.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Constitution Avenue and 17th Street, between the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Washington Monument, and will roll down Constitution toward 7th Street, at the National Mall.

Here are just some of the highlights:

» Four F-16 Fighting Falcons from the D.C. Air National Guard will fly over the parade with a path up the Potomac River.

» Mayor Muriel Bowser and members of the Washington City Council.

» Two high school marching bands, the Eastern High School Blue and White Marching Machine Marching Band and the Ballou High School Majestic Knights Marching Band.

» D.C. Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes & Drums.

» Season-ticket holders since the Capitals’ inaugural season in 1974.

» Capitals alumni.

» Capitals mascot Slapshot

The parade is free and open to the public.