Camden Yards voted No. 5 in 'Nicest Places in America' — but it's second in Maryland

Camden Yards has long been known as maybe the nicest ballpark in baseball. But it has competition for the nicest place in Maryland.

In a Reader’s Digest poll, the Orioles’ ballpark finished No. 5 overall in voting for the “Nicest Place in America.” That was two spots behind Rock Hall, Md., a waterfront town in Kent County with a very on-brand motto: “Nice People Live Here.”

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun Dawn Rheams, right, of Baltimore receives a Mother's Day surprise from reliever Alan Mills as she enters Gate C at Camden Yards for a game May 14, 1995. As part of fan appreciation, Orioles players handed out carnations to all mothers coming to the game. Dawn Rheams, right, of Baltimore receives a Mother's Day surprise from reliever Alan Mills as she enters Gate C at Camden Yards for a game May 14, 1995. As part of fan appreciation, Orioles players handed out carnations to all mothers coming to the game. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

“Rock Hall is the kind of place you visit and think, ‘I should move her[e],’ ” the magazine wrote. “On Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay, this town treats strangers like neighbors and neighbors like family.”

Camden Yards finished behind Gallatin, Tenn.; Austin, Texas' Plufgerville High School; Rock Hall; and Roger and Shirley Doaks' house in Waterford, Ohio, which apparently features just a terrific “Apple Butter Weekend.”

“By holding its powerful spotlight at the right angle, Oriole Park has gone beyond its role as America’s best ballpark to help big-hearted Baltimore honor its most important heroes,” Reader’s Digest wrote.

