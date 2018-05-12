Going streaking: McDonogh girls lacrosse among area's greatest runs in sports

The streak is over, you might have heard, but its legacy lives on.

The McDonogh girls lacrosse team’s record 198-game winning streak ranks among the more staggering runs in Baltimore-area sports history, up there with the Ravens’ unbeatable stretch in 2000-01, the Dunbar boys basketball team’s perfect back-to-back seasons in the early ’80s and a handful of other unblemished standouts.

With all due respect to Cal Ripken Jr.’s Iron Man streak, click on the photos above for some of the best unbeaten runs The Baltimore Sun has ever covered.

