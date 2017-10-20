Guide to Saturday's Baltimore Running Festival

The 17th annual Baltimore Running Festival will be held Saturday. Here’s what you need to know about the dowtown event.

When and where will the races start?

The 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. at Light and Pratt streets.

The marathon and team relay start at 8 a.m. at Paca and Camden streets.

The half-marathon starts at Light and Pratt streets at 9:45 a.m.

The kids fun run will begin at 9:20 a.m. (Red Division, kids 7 and under) and 9:30 a.m. (Blue Division, kids 8 to 12), starting and ending at Rash Field.

Where will the races end?

The distance races will, for the first time in festival history, end with a view of the Inner Harbor. The finish line is located on Pratt Street, between Charles and Light streets.

"Everybody now is going to be standing at the inner harbor with their congratulatory beer and having a great picture, and they're going to Instagram that out and Facebook that out,” Lee Corrigan, president of Corrigan Sports Enterprises and the event’s executive race director, said Thursday. “And we're going to get a lot of exposure from that.”

Runners previously finished the race by coming across the Howard Street Bridge and then down Eutaw Street.

How many people are coming?

Organizers expect over 23,000 runners to participate this year, with all 50 U.S. states and 34 countries represented.

How will this affect traffic and public transportation?

Roadways around town and near the Inner Harbor will be closed before the start of the 5K. The light rail will deliver riders to the festival, running every 15 minutes beginning at 6 a.m. coming south from Hunt Valley to downtown and every 30 minutes beginning at 4:58 a.m. coming north from Cromwell to downtown.

How can I follow the race?

WBAL-TV (Ch. 11) will televise the entire festival, with live cut-ins beginning at 6 a.m. The station’s full coverage will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) will be broadcasting live from the start line and the celebration village.

For real-time race results, visit baltimorerunfest.com.

Have any other questions? Check out the official runner handbook.

