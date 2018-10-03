'Best manager since Earl': Twitter reacts to departure of Orioles' Buck Showalter

The departure of Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter wasn’t necessarily surprising after a 115-loss season that was the worst in the organization’s history.

But many clearly haven’t forgotten that in his nine seasons as skipper, Showalter brought winning baseball to Baltimore. The team won more than 81 games in five straight seasons and made the playoffs three times, including a 2014 run to the American League Championship Series, with the 62-year-old manager at the helm.

As news circulated that he would not return, many took to Twitter to thank Showalter, memorialize his time as manager, blame the team’s front office and players, and speculate on where he might end up next.

Many showed their appreciation.

Others went into mourning, or pitched new jobs for him.

Some… quite interesting new job prospects.

