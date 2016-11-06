Wheelchair racer Tatyana McFadden wins in New York City, sweeps four major marathons for fourth straight year

Tatyana McFadden won the New York City Marathon women’s wheelchair race Sunday to sweep the four major marathons for the fourth straight year, extending her record streak to 17 straight victories.

The 27-year-old U.S. Paralympian and Atholton graduate finished with an unofficial time of 1 hour, 47 minutes, 43 seconds. Manuela Schar of Switzerland was second among women in 1:49:28.

“I knew today was going to be really tough because the same girls that were there in Rio were here today,” she said in Central Park after her victory. “It was great to end the season on such a high note.”

McFadden, who won six medals at the Rio Paralympics, took the lead for good at the 15-mile mark and comfortably led the rest of the course to win for the fifth time in New York. She was bested in the marathon in Rio, finishing just behind China’s Zou Lihong to take silver.

“After Rio there was this drive where I wanted to finish the season off strong,” she said. “It was really hard, [but] I was so motivated and I just kept training all the way up to this day.”

Her fourth consecutive Grand Slam achievement — a sweep of Boston, London, Chicago and New York — is also marked by her 20th marathon victory at major international races.

“I’ve always looked up to Serena Williams, who is always winning these Grand Slams in tennis,” McFadden said. “If she can do it, I feel like someone in the marathon world can do it, too.”