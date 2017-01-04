Triple Crown winner American Pharoah is a father for the first of likely many times

American Pharoah is a Preakness winner, a Triple Crown champion, an American Horse of the Year and now, for what's believed to be the first time, a father.

Former American Pharoah jockey Victor Espinoza posted pictures of the newborn colt, the first foal out of the maiden mare Kakadu, on Facebook. The as-yet-unnamed horse was born at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at Brookdale Farm in Versailles, Ky.

"It's very exciting," Fred Seitz Jr. of Brookdale Farm told BloodHorse.com. "For a first foal, he's a very nice, very attractive type. Personality-wise, I think he seems like he's going to take after his dad with that mellow-type personality. Most babies are kind of skittish and want to run around behind their mother but he's not that type. You walk in the stall and he comes right up to you and starts chewing on your hand. He seems to be real bold and have that fun personality.

"He's what you look for if you're breeding thoroughbreds, I think."

American Pharoah should expect to see a lot more gifts for future horse-baby showers. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, he's expected to sire over 200 foals from his first breeding session.

How does such prolific breeding happen, you ask? Via The New York Times: "What’s a stud’s life? Most days, he does double duty, with a 1:30 p.m. lunch date after the morning fling. Often, he is at again for a third time at 6 p.m." Some might call that a Triple Crown.