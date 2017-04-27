The highlight of the Ravens' first-round draft pick: the fist pump punctuating it

T.J. Onwuanibe known as "the kid with the football" at Children's National Hospital in Washington. On Thursday night, he became known as the kid who announced the Ravens' first-round NFL draft pick with a fist pump.

Given the chance to announce his favorite team's top overall pick in Philadelphia, the 14-year-old eighth-grader at McDonogh who two years ago was diagnosed with brain cancer couldn't contain his enthusiasm for Alabama defensive back Marlon Humphrey.

T.J. had gotten to meet the Ravens coaching staff and several players at training camp through the Casey Cares Foundation, and it was obvious to the team that he was passionate about the sport. So when the draft wish came through to the Ravens' offices via the Make-A-Wish Foundation, they knew he was the kid for the job.

Coach John Harbaugh was the one who informed T.J.

"For him, football is the one thing that makes him excited," said T.J.'s mom, Chioma. "It was his life, it was everything to him and it became everything to us because it brought his smile, it made him happy."

Casey Cares provides uplifting activities for families with critically ill children. Throughout his treatments, Casey Cares provided those activities when T.J. was feeling up to it. T.J. and his family went to the Aquarium, the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore and other local attractions, but anytime the nonprofit organization had access to anything Ravens-related, they would get him involved.

That included going to a game, experiencing a special football camp with wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. (now retired), attending Ravens training camp with a special player and coach meet-and-greet, and attending former Ravens receiver Torrey Smith's annual basketball game for charity.

For T.J., it was all Ravens, all the time.

"For a long time, all I could think about was football, the color purple and the Ravens," he said. "But that all changed with the diagnosis of cancer."

Instead of focusing on football, he had to focus on doctor visits, treatments and medications.

"That was hard for me, but I found a way to get through it, just thinking it would be better," he added.

It has become better: T.J.'s cancer is now in remission.

Casey Cares recently coordinated a pajama drive at his school called "PJ's for T.J," with a campus-wide collection, games and other activities in his honor. About 700 pairs were collected.

Now T.J. the avid Ravens fan has fulfilled a dream.

"The Make-A-Wish Foundation always goes above and beyond to make these moments special, and we are so excited for T.J. and the Onwuanibe family," says Heather Darney, director of community relations and executive director of the Ravens Foundation. "The Ravens are thrilled that T.J.'s wish to announce our first-round draft pick on Thursday night has been granted. We are grateful to have passionate fans like T.J., and his involvement will make this year's draft experience even more memorable."

Baltimore Sun reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this article.