Ray Lewis putting 28-acre Reisterstown home on the market for $2.95 million

If you want to live like Ray Lewis, here's your chance: The former Ravens linebacker has put his 28-acre Reisterstown estate up for sale.

The Tufton Avenue property, which Lewis reportedly bought in 2003 for $1.95 million, is listed for $2.95 million. The 6,592-square-foot home has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and an elevator to access those hard-to-reach levels. 

There's also a bar, movie theater, sauna, gym, hot tub and pool (pool house and cabana included, naturally). It's also not far from Cal Ripken Jr.'s listed 25-acre property.

Eddie Meushaw, a Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty broker who is listing the home, told the Baltimore Business Journal that Lewis will retain a residence in Baltimore. In 2013, Lewis put his Owings Mills home on the market, but he reportedly still owns it.

