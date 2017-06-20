Ray Lewis is back on TV, joining Fox Sports 1 as NFL analyst

Ray Lewis is back on TV.

Fox Sports 1 announced today that it has hired the former Ravens linebacker and all-but-certain future Hall of Famer as an NFL analyst. He was let go in May by ESPN after three years with the network.

Lewis appeared on FS1's "Undisputed" today with former Ravens tight end Shannon Sharpe and discussed whether you should build around a defensive player or a quarterback. He could appear on a number of Fox Sports and Fox Sports 1 NFL shows.

“Ray is passionate, incisive and has the ability to ignite thought-provoking discussions,” said Whit Albohm, vice president of daily studio production and executive producer of FS1, in a news release. “We are fortunate to have Ray officially on our roster and look forward to him bringing the same passion and motivation he demonstrated on the field and in the locker room into our FS1 studio programs and digital platforms.”

Joining the Ravens as a first-round draft pick in 1996, Lewis won two Super Bowls, retiring after the second one in February 2013. He then joined ESPN.

Lewis is eligible to go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

“My relationship with football and love for the game continues to grow,” Lewis said in the Fox news release. “This opportunity, to bring my passion for the game of football into homes of NFL fans across the country through FOX Sports is a gift. I am excited to join this team and can’t wait for the NFL season to start!”