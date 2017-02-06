Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley hopes 'GOAT' Tom Brady will finally retire

Friends, family, strangers pay respects to six Malone children who died in Northeast Baltimore fire
Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley: "Tom [Brady] sealed the deal as GOAT. He needs to retire now."

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is 8-3 all time against the Ravens, so never again having to face the five-time NFL Most Valuable Player would be more than a little helpful. 

Now that Brady has his fifth championship ring, after taking down the Atlanta Falcons in the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley offered a suggestion Sunday night.

Over his 11 games against the Ravens, Brady has thrown for 2,972 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while completing less than 60 percent of his passes. 

Not typical Brady numbers, but as Stanley said, it'd be helpful to avoid him anyway.

