Ravens lag behind Steelers in early 2017 NFL power rankings

Bad news for the Ravens: They entered this offseason with considerable uncertainty at key positions, including the coaching staff.

Good news for the Ravens: Two division rivals probably have it worse.

As John Harbaugh and Co. look to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 after .500-or-worse records in three of the past four seasons, they can take some solace in the obvious troubles of the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

In a review of five offseason NFL power rankings, the Browns, after a 1-15 season in 2016, were ranked dead last in each publication. The Bengals' average rank of No. 21 was near the league's bottom third.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, a win away from reaching the Super Bowl, made the top six of all five power rankings and averaged No. 5.

Here's where the Ravens stand:

ESPN: No. 13

"Why they're here: The Ravens have missed the playoffs and had non-winning seasons in three of the four seasons since they won Super Bowl XLVII. The last time that happened in Baltimore, coach Brian Billick was fired. Owner Steve Bisciotti spared coach John Harbaugh this time around. There is institutional respect for Harbaugh's work. But the general downward trend leaves outside observers to debate where he is headed: for a Bill Cowher-like second wind or for the end of a highly successful tenure that has run its course."

"What could change: The addition of Greg Roman as a senior offensive assistant/tight ends coach could serve as a balance to offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg's pass-happy playcalls. (The Ravens led the NFL with 679 pass attempts in 2016, while their 367 carries were the third fewest.) General manager Ozzie Newsome also could help his defense by adding a pass-rusher, as Terrell Suggs approaches his 35th birthday and Elvis Dumervil (33) faces an uncertain future."

Sporting News: No. 14

"Baltimore needs to find some offensive identity and consistency, but the defensive prowess is still there, assuming a focus on a secondary fix."

Chat Sports: No. 16

"Baltimore's defense is very, very good. Finding an offensive identity will be key."

Fox Sports: No. 20

"Joe Flacco had a terrible 2016 season, and it showed in the Ravens’ record. The roster is aging, and the offense lacks playmakers, so it’s hard to see Baltimore being any better than it was this past season."

USA Today: No. 21

"If you think this team might be getting old, even with Steve Smith leaving, you're right. Fourteen players on roster are at least 30."