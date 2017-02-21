Ravens coach John Harbaugh evaluating college options ... for his daughter

After a disappointing season, John Harbaugh is still coach of the Ravens, meaning the Harbaugh with the most interesting up-in-the-air future at the moment is his daughter, Alison.

Alison is a freshman in high school. She's also a promising lacrosse player. Because that's around the ridiculously early age at which promising high school lacrosse players start committing to college programs, Alison and her dad went on a recruiting trip this past weekend to Virginia Tech.

Thanks to the Collegiate Times, the university's independent, student-run newspaper, we have a recap of the Hokies' 18-12 upset win Saturday over Boston College with as many quotes from Harbaugh as Virginia Tech's coach.

"It's been great, we've had a chance to get on campus," Harbaugh told the Collegiate Times. "My wife and daughter had been here another time, so they had been bragging about Tech. It's my first time here on campus[.] Well, actually we were here in 1989, I was coaching for Cincinnati, so I didn’t exactly get a tour back then.”

(Actually, Harbaugh probably first visited Virginia Tech in 1991, his third season on Cincinnati's staff. The Hokies won, 56-9. Four years later, the Bearcats won in Blacksburg, 16-0.)

Harbaugh said his daughter also is being recruited by Boston College, Notre Dame and Johns Hopkins.

"It's just beautiful, it's a beautiful campus and a beautiful town," Harbaugh said. "The facilities are ridiculously nice. Coach [John] Sung has been amazing, he's a great recruiter and a great guy."

Hopefully, Bill Belichick comes along on the family's next trip to offer some advice on which program fits Alison's game best.