Orioles, playing in Toronto, wish Capitals good luck against Maple Leafs

The Orioles are in Toronto tonight to play the Blue Jays. The Capitals are in Washington, getting set to play the Maple Leafs in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

Sensing an opportunity to needle their friends from up north, the Orioles decided to #RockTheRed at Rogers Centre.

Buck Showalter, Trey Mancini and Adam Jones each posed for photos in red Capitals T-shirts, which is sure to delight Canadian hockey fans everywhere.

Jones, who realized a lifelong dream working as a penalty box attendant for the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League in January, had a message for the Capitals.

"We're up here in Toronto. I'm going to get worn out tonight, so Caps, wear out them Leafs," he said before attempting a fake slapshot.

Even catcher and Nashville native Caleb Joseph, who roots for the Capitals "until they play the Preds," got in on the action.

Not to be outdone, former Oriole Steve Pearce joined Blue Jays teammates Marcus Stroman and Joe Biagini to #StandWitness (whatever that means) and back the Leafs.

Here's hoping tonight's baseball game has the same intensity as playoff hockey.