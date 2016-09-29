Obama lauds Michael Phelps' Olympic golds, then brings up his 'Phelps face'

It was Team USA day Thursday at the White House, which meant President Barack Obama talked a good deal about two Olympians who grew up swimming not far from Washington.

First up: Bethesda's Katie Ledecky, in attendance in the East Room.

"I was nervous that she was going to ask me to, like, hold all her medals while I was speaking or something," Obama joked of the five-time gold medalist. "So she obliterates her own records in the 400[-meter] and the 800 freestyle, lapped the field in the 800. When you were watching it on TV — you all see it on TV, like there's nobody else in the pool? Crazy."

Minutes later, the focus was on Michael Phelps (presumably still in Chaska, Minn., for this week's Ryder Cup).

"This year's Summer Olympians gave us enough milestones and moments to last the next four years," Obama said. "Michael Phelps became the greatest Olympian of all time, broke a 2,000-year record for the most individual Olympic titles. If you're breaking, like, a 2,000-year record, that's pretty impressive, you know what I mean?"

(Actually, it was a 2,168-year-old record, but who's counting?)

"If they got to go back to the Greeks," he said, "that's an impressive record."

Obama went on rattling off the country's standout Olympians, but he wasn't done with Phelps.

"So I could talk about this forever, but if I keep on going longer, I'm gonna get, like, 'Phelps face' from you guys," he said. "You're gonna be hungry. You want to get out of here."

Hold up, I think I fould Obama's Phelps face.

There it is.