Michael Phelps, wife expecting their second child

By The Baltimore SunContact Reporter

Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole, aren’t waiting four years to make their next big splash.

The couple announced Tuesday on Instagram that they’re expecting their second child. Boomer was born in May 2016.

Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl??

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

So excited to see what mama is having!! Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!?

A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on

The Arizona-based Phelps has been busy in his retirement from competitive swimming, whether it’s been promoting his water-safety foundation or defending his race with a simulated shark. This fall, he’s set to start work with the Arizona State swimming teams as a volunteer assistant coach.

Pretty soon, he and Nicole will have another baby on their hands and another wildly popular Instagram account to manage.

