Michael Phelps joins Ravens, runs out of M&T Bank Stadium tunnel

The Ravens haven’t exactly found the same electricity with their pregame introductions since No. 52 retired.

So on Sunday, the team called No. 52 back. But it also had another local superstar jog out of the tunnel before the Ravens kicked off against their local rivals.

To show Washington Redskins fans which town is boss, the Ravens trotted out Michael Phelps amid player introductions.

And Phelps did his best Ray Lewis impersonation, running out of the tunnel before stopping short of imitating his famous "squirrel" dance:

Longtime friends, Phelps and Ray Lewis caught up before the game. Lewis was there, in the tunnel, and again on the field during pregame festivities.

Both got a big ovation from the Baltimore faithful when they appeared on the video boards. Phelps is no stranger to the big end-zone screens, having appeared there during a Ravens preseason game when he was in the midst of his gold-medal barrage in Rio:

Ravens fans watch Phelps win gold in 200 IM Michael Phelps' gold medal performance in the 200m individual medley was shown on the RavensVision boards during the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

It appears Boomer Phelps, who we can presume was the little fella inside the car seat Phelps was hauling around inside M&T Bank Stadium, also made an appearance at Sunday's game: