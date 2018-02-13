Michael Phelps, family announce birth of baby boy Beckett

Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole, have a new baby boy. It’s only right that he was born during the Olympics.

The couple on Tuesday night announced the birth Monday of Beckett Richard Phelps. “Magical moments yesterday,” the 23-time Olympic gold-medal champion wrote on Instagram. “Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world! We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible!”

Michael and Nicole announced in August that they were expecting another baby to join Boomer, who was born May 5, 2016, and already has nearly 800,000 Instagram followers.

The couple married in Arizona the month after Boomer's birth, and have made no secret of their plans to add their family's ranks.

“We definitely want more kids, it just depends on when. I’m sure I’m getting pressure," he told People this past June. He added: "We’re going through life every day happy and blessed with what we have. But I hope to have more kids in the future.”