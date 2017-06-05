Listen to Fred Manfra's final call as Orioles radio broadcaster

Fred Manfra didn't get the final play-by-play call his Orioles broadcasting career deserved — J.J. Hardy struck out looking in a loss Sunday to the Boston Red Sox — but his farewell always was going to feel shortchanged, with the Orioles Radio Network stalwart stepping aside midway through his 24th season at the microphone.

At least listeners got some levity, courtesy of a "Seinfeld" reference and some tongue-in-cheek bickering with partner Joe Angel. Listen to the end of Manfra's final call here, starting around the 23:00 mark, and check out a partial transcript below.

Manfra: Orioles down by four, the [Matt] Barnes delivery, [J.J.] Hardy will take a strike-three call, and that’s the way the game ends, with J.J. watching strike three. The Red Sox, who lost the first two games of the series to the Birds, come back to win the final two and split the four games. And the final here on this Sunday afternoon in June: the Red Sox 7, the Orioles 3. And Joe …

Angel: OK, now it’s over. No more soup for you!

Manfra: No ...

Angel: That’s it for you, big boy.

Manfra: No, but I’ll be thinking about you guys down in Florida, and again, my sincerest thanks for a great time with you and then [Orioles Radio Network producer] Timmy Jones in the latter years.

Angel: As I said earlier, Fred, it’s easy to be a great partner when you have one. And I’ve certainly been privileged over the past 14 or 15 years to have a very special partner. So I want to say thank you to you. It’s easy when you walk into a booth and you’re comfortable and you have your best friend working with you. And you certainly have been that to me. In fact, I’ll say this: I’ve been broadcasting baseball now for 40 years, and in my career as a lead broadcaster, I have never had a better partner.

Manfra: Well, thank you.

Angel: And I can safely say that for the past 25 years, if you’re an Oriole listener, you could not have had a better friend than Fred Manfra.

Manfra: Oh, thanks, Joe. That’s a great compliment. And to those fans in Baltimore, I want to say two words: Thank you.

Angel: OK, now, pack up your stuff and get the heck out of here!

Manfra: I’m leaving right now!

Angel: Don’t change your mind, either. [They laugh.] All right, Fred. We’re going to miss you. I think I speak for everyone in Oriole Land: We’re going to miss you.