Joe Flacco shows up to Baltimore Brigade game in opposing team's jersey

The Philadelphia Soul won their second Arena Football League title last season, and so on Saturday, the team raised a championship banner at its home opener.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, who grew up not far from Philadelphia, in Audubon, N.J., was the Soul's honorary captain. He palled around with team co-owners Ron Jaworski and Marques Colston pregame.

Flacco even wore a Soul jersey, as if he were ready to step in and play. But Philadelphia didn't need him. It won its third straight game, 69-34.

The only problem, if you believe in fidelity to all Baltimore football teams, is that the team the Soul beat was the Brigade.

In fairness to Flacco, he might not have known that the Soul's first home game would be against a Baltimore football team. And when a league has all of five teams, as the AFL does, the odds aren't bad, either.

NOTE: With the team's home opener set for Sunday, the Brigade will open Royal Farms Arena to fans Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fans will have the chance to check out the venue in full arena football form for the first time, including an opportunity to step onto the field, participate in games, purchase season and single-game tickets, and shop at a Brigade merchandise pop-up shop.