HBO's 'Real Sports' to retell story of Juan Dixon's reunion with biological father Tuesday

Over his four-year Maryland career, Juan Dixon went from a Baltimore legend to a national figure, his likeness splashed on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Now the heartwarming story of his reunion with his biological father is taking a similar trajectory.

Real Sports teaser Watch a preview of Tuesday's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" episode, in which Juan Dixon talks about discovering and meeting his biological father.

Nearly four months after The Baltimore Sun's Don Markus reported on Dixon's unlikely relationship with the man he didn't know existed, a retired Baltimore County correctional officer named Bruce Flanigan, a former boyfriend of Dixon's mother, HBO is featuring the Calvert Hall graduate's latest storybook tale in Tuesday night's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel." The episode will air at 10 p.m.

You can reread the original story here and prepare yourself for how similar Dixon and Flanigan will look onscreen by viewing the photo gallery below.