Read today's eNewspaper
Sports Blitz News and analysis on the Ravens, Orioles, Terps and more
Sports Baltimore Sports Blitz

HBO's 'Real Sports' to retell story of Juan Dixon's reunion with biological father Tuesday

Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
Juan Dixon's incredible and unlikely reunion with his biological father is coming to HBO on Tuesday night.

Over his four-year Maryland career, Juan Dixon went from a Baltimore legend to a national figure, his likeness splashed on the cover of Sports Illustrated

Now the heartwarming story of his reunion with his biological father is taking a similar trajectory. 

Nearly four months after The Baltimore Sun's Don Markus reported on Dixon's unlikely relationship with the man he didn't know existed, a retired Baltimore County correctional officer named Bruce Flanigan, a former boyfriend of Dixon's mother, HBO is featuring the Calvert Hall graduate's latest storybook tale in Tuesday night's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel." The episode will air at 10 p.m.

You can reread the original story here and prepare yourself for how similar Dixon and Flanigan will look onscreen by viewing the photo gallery below.

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
46°