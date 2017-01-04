From Joseph Joseph to Sky Hyatt, Md. lacrosse well represented on 'All-Name Team'

Breshad Perriman hoping to compete to replace Steve Smith Sr. as Ravens' top receiver
Lacrosse is coming back soon, but the sport's best names — Shackleford Stanwick, Delaney Muldoon — never left.

About this time in the lacrosse offseason, the name of the game is names. Glorious, made-up-sounding, "Gossip Girl"-on-steroids names. Inside Lacrosse has dutifully chronicled the NCAA's best since 2008, and, wow, look how far the sport has not come.

Nine years ago, there was a first-teamer named Thayer Damm; today, we have someone with seemingly the same makeup — concrete, steel, et cetera — named Brickman House.

Maryland, and specifically the Baltimore area, has contributed its share of totally real names that have a very weird mouthfeel. Leading the way on the "All-Name Team," to no one's surprise, is a Stanwick.

Men

  • First team: Johns Hopkins attackman Shackleford (Shack) Stanwick (Boys' Latin)
  • First team: Princeton attackman Bear Altemus (Kensington native)
  • First team: Air Force goalkeeper Fitzhugh Lee (Gilman)
  • Third team: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute attackman Breanainn McNeally (Archbishop Spalding)
  • Third team: Navy midfielder Greyson Torain (Glen Burnie native)
  • Third team: York midfielder Joseph Joseph (Hollywood native)

 Women

  • First team: Johns Hopkins attacker Loring Gearhardt
  • First team: Virginia attacker Posey Valis (McDonogh)
  • First team: Notre Dame midfielder Cecilia Biagini (Chevy Chase native)
  • Second team: Johns Hopkins attacker CeCe Finney (Roland Park)
  • Second team: Virginia Commonwealth midfielder Sky Hyatt (Century)
  • Second team: Penn State midfielder Delaney Muldoon (Silver Spring native)
  • Third team: Johns Hopkins attacker Eden Epner
  • Third team: Notre Dame midfielder Savannah Buchanan (McDonogh)

Kids, if you want to play attack for the Johns Hopkins women, you'd better come up with a better name than the one your parents gave you.

