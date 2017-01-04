From Joseph Joseph to Sky Hyatt, Md. lacrosse well represented on 'All-Name Team'

About this time in the lacrosse offseason, the name of the game is names. Glorious, made-up-sounding, "Gossip Girl"-on-steroids names. Inside Lacrosse has dutifully chronicled the NCAA's best since 2008, and, wow, look how far the sport has not come.

Nine years ago, there was a first-teamer named Thayer Damm; today, we have someone with seemingly the same makeup — concrete, steel, et cetera — named Brickman House.

Maryland, and specifically the Baltimore area, has contributed its share of totally real names that have a very weird mouthfeel. Leading the way on the "All-Name Team," to no one's surprise, is a Stanwick.

Men

First team: Johns Hopkins attackman Shackleford (Shack) Stanwick (Boys' Latin)

First team: Princeton attackman Bear Altemus (Kensington native)

First team: Air Force goalkeeper Fitzhugh Lee (Gilman)

Third team: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute attackman Breanainn McNeally (Archbishop Spalding)

Third team: Navy midfielder Greyson Torain (Glen Burnie native)

Third team: York midfielder Joseph Joseph (Hollywood native)

Women

First team: Johns Hopkins attacker Loring Gearhardt

First team: Virginia attacker Posey Valis (McDonogh)

First team: Notre Dame midfielder Cecilia Biagini (Chevy Chase native)

Second team: Johns Hopkins attacker CeCe Finney (Roland Park)

Second team: Virginia Commonwealth midfielder Sky Hyatt (Century)

Second team: Penn State midfielder Delaney Muldoon (Silver Spring native)

Third team: Johns Hopkins attacker Eden Epner

Third team: Notre Dame midfielder Savannah Buchanan (McDonogh)

Kids, if you want to play attack for the Johns Hopkins women, you'd better come up with a better name than the one your parents gave you.