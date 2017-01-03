Former Terps basketball star Jordan Williams charged in kidnapping, robbery case

Former Maryland men's basketball star Jordan Williams was arrested Friday in connection with a Thanksgiving kidnapping and robbery, Connecticut police said.

A juvenile was kidnapped at knifepoint on Nov. 24 and robbed of his clothes and belongings, according to The Register Citizen (Conn.). The victim was taken to a home in Torrington, Williams' hometown, where he was assaulted. The victim was able to flee from the house and get help.

Police said the incident might have resulted from a drug deal gone bad; the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Williams was charged with third-degree assault, breach of peace, third-degree strangulation and risk of injury to a minor. He is being ordered held in lieu of $300,000 bail. Three others were arrested in connection with the incident.

As a freshman at Maryland in 2009-10, Williams averaged 9.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game en route to Atlantic Coast Conference All-Freshman team honors. The following year, he was named first-team All-ACC after averaging a double double (16.9 points, 11.8 rebounds) and shooting 53.8 percent from the field.

After turning pro in an offseason that later saw the retirement of Terps coach Gary Williams, he was drafted No. 36 overall in the 2011 NBA draft by the New Jersey Nets. He played in 43 games, starting five, in his rookie year before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks. He was waived in September 2012 before heading overseas to play professionally.