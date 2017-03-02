Former rival questions and praises Michael Phelps' anti-doping comments

When you lose an Olympic swimming gold medal by .01 of a second, it's hard to accept. You might go on telling everyone that you in fact touched the wall first, and that technology was your downfall.

When the same swimmer who bested you goes before a congressional hearing years later to say that he believes no international meet he competed in was ever clean, and that same swimmer won seven other gold medals over the course of a week, it might be just as tough to stomach.

Two days after Michael Phelps testified on Capitol Hill that, "Internationally, I think there has to be something done [to improve anti-doping measures], and it has to be done now,” Milorad Cavic submitted his own testimony Thursday — to the internet.

The California-born Cavic, a Serbian who just barely lost to Phelps in the 100-meter butterfly final in the Beijing Games and then again a year later in the 2009 FINA World Championships in Rome, praised Phelps for coming forward but wondered why he didn't speak up during his lengthy career.

"Why you're seeking reform now that you're retired, and never before supported blood passports, is beyond us all, perhaps even convenient," he wrote. "I'm not suggesting you're a cheat, you've gradually improved your times throughout your career, but your recovery rate is nothing short of science fiction."

It's always a good time when former Olympians get after it with petty qualifiers.

"I'm not saying you didn't deserve that butterfly gold, but you definitely didn't."

"I hate to be the one to tell you this, but everyone thought you were selfish by returning to the 2016 Olympics."

"Don't freak out, but you're not as fast as you used to be."

If he's not content being an Instagram model for the rest of his life, hopefully Boomer Phelps will be carrying on this beef two decades from now.