Former Ravens lineman Tony Siragusa has a beef with Meryl Streep

During her acceptance speech for the the Cecil B. DeMille Award during Sunday night's Golden Globes, actress Meryl Streep said some things that drew the ire of one very big and angry man.

I'm talking, of course, about Tony Siragusa.

The former Ravens defensive lineman, who over recent months on his public Facebook page has shared links from the conservative website The Daily Caller and Breitbart News firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos, called Streep a "joke" on Monday afternoon.

"Meryl Streep you're a joke!" he said. "It must be great to have all your friends give you an award for being someone else. Did you ever get an award for being you? Btw athletes ARE real people, we don't have to pretend to be someone else we are real !!!"

Why the outrage? Streep's speech had begun with a paean to Hollywood's inclusivity ("And, you know, what is Hollywood, anyway? It’s just a bunch of people from other places"). But then it took a quick left turn away from the arts.

"So Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if we kick them all out," she said, "you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts." Then it was back to being an actor and dinging President-elect Donald J. Trump.

Siragusa is a credited actor, with roles in shows like "The Sopranos" and hosting duties of DIY Network's "Man Cave." He has never won an award for being someone else. But he probably should recognize that football and MMA are indeed not the arts. At least, a real person would.