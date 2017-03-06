Ex-Raven Torrey Smith: 'I still don’t understand the hate Joe [Flacco] gets'

Torrey Smith still spends part of the year in Baltimore, which means he often finds himself well within the sphere of sports talk — on the radio, online, in person — where conversations about Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco's legitimacy tend to predominate.

That could be a tricky thing if the former Maryland and Ravens wide receiver thought of Flacco as he did, say, Joe Theismann. But in an appearance Monday on Glenn Clark Radio to promote his Torrey Smith Family Fund Charity Basketball Game at Royal Farms Arena on March 19, the current San Francisco 49er said Flacco is underappreciated.

"Joe’s a quarterback you want to play with, you want to play for," Smith told Clark. "You know he’s going to have your back, regardless, and you’re going to have his. He’s laid-back, to a certain extent, but he’s a heck of a competitor. He works his tail off. I think for a player, he’s a guy you can rally around and you want to play well for him."

This, by the way, was before news broke of the San Francisco 49ers releasing Smith. Given Smith's numbers over two seasons in San Francisco, where he failed to top even his worst receiving yardage total from four years in Baltimore, maybe it's not such a surprise he came to Flacco's defense.

"I still don’t understand the hate Joe gets, because grass ain’t always greener. Y’all kick him out if you want to. I don’t think we have a quarterback right now, so you ship him on out there [to San Francisco]. Quarterbacks don’t grow on trees, man. When you have a good one, you’ve got to make sure you take care of him."

Smith visited College Park on Saturday for the Terps men's basketball team's dramatic win oer Michigan State, and he said second-year coach DJ Durkin is "the one" for the job, even in the demanding Big Ten Conference.

"I don’t see why not," he said. "We have the campus. We have the resources in terms of the facility that they’re building. We have the quality of education, which is there. We have the location. You have a college town next to a major city, not too far from Baltimore as well. I think it’s perfect. I think it’s perfect in terms of what I was looking for, and that’s not just being biased. You have everything you need right there."