As OTAs start for Ravens, so do Dennis Pitta's 'Bachelorette' viewing parties

When the Ravens released their offseason schedule, here were some of the highlights:

March 9: Start of free agency

April 10: Preseason schedule released

April 20: Regular-season schedule released

April 27-29: NFL draft

May 5-7: Rookie minicamp

May 22: Start of organized team activities and "The Bachelorette"

Yup, the "Bachelorette" watch parties are back at tight end Dennis Pitta's house.

And kicker Justin Tucker is acting like such a Jamey.

Justin Forsett's cousin might be long gone from the show, but the "Bachelorette" Brotherhood remains.