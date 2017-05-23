As OTAs start for Ravens, so do Dennis Pitta's 'Bachelorette' viewing parties

When the Ravens released their offseason schedule, here were some of the highlights:
- March 9: Start of free agency
- April 10: Preseason schedule released
- April 20: Regular-season schedule released
- April 27-29: NFL draft
- May 5-7: Rookie minicamp
- May 22: Start of organized team activities and "The Bachelorette"
Yup, the "Bachelorette" watch parties are back at tight end Dennis Pitta's house.
And kicker Justin Tucker is acting like such a Jamey.
Justin Forsett's cousin might be long gone from the show, but the "Bachelorette" Brotherhood remains.