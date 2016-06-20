After two-year wait, Towson men's lacrosse player gets a haircut that cuts deep

Jackson Mumford’s hair would grow back, because it had grown to 18 inches over two-plus years, a foot and a half of dark blond flow. That was long enough for a man bun. Long enough for dirty looks. Long enough for the kid out there without the locks that had come in so painlessly for Mumford.

And anyway, the start of summer was near, and it was bound to be hot and humid again, so why keep growing it out if he couldn’t wear it down? The Towson men’s lacrosse team’s rising sophomore midfielder went to White Marlin Mall in Ocean City last week, where he’d always gotten his hair cut. The first thing his stylist did was determine what so many others surely had wondered about: just how ridiculously long it was. As little as a foot down the sides, it turns out, and up to the 18 inches down the back. “Which I'm kind of proud of,” Mumford said, but not as proud as the cause it supported.

After his curly mane had been wrangled into about a dozen strands with rubber bands, then chopped off, wound tightly, rolled individually in tissue paper, bagged, documented and sent off to help make a custom wig, he said he felt 10 pounds lighter. This was the most hair he’d ever had on his head. This was the least he could do.

“I thought it was an easy way to give back,” he said of his donation to Wigs for Kids, a nonprofit organization that benefits children who have undergone hair loss, whether because of chemotherapy, burns, alopecia or other medical conditions. “Because all it is is just hair.”

Mumford’s mother goes by Fuzzy, which, no, is not a reference to her own tresses. She works as a cancer care navigator at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Mumford’s hometown. She’s the one who showed him what cancer can do to a body, and a family.

Mumford has what he calls “feminine hair,” and if he got that from Fuzzy, too, his days at Stephen Decatur High were an unabashed tribute. Long hair was not uncommon among his lacrosse teammates — this being a public-school lacrosse team, after all — and Mumford decided early on that he wanted to grow his ’do out. His last cut before last week’s: March 1, 2014, his junior year of high school.

As Mumford’s lettuce grew ever closer to Wigs for Kids' minimum requirements, the world around him seemed to change; he was viewed through a different prism. Some of it was pleasant: He drew compliments from opponents on the field, for instance. Teammates gave him nicknames. (“None that I can mention,” Mumford said when pressed. Not even of the PG-13 variety? “No. Not yet.”)

Other feedback was more hurtful. The extra money he spent on shampoo was fine, he said, but not the ridiculing or scornful looks. People would see him and think, “Lax bro.” He would have to explain what he was doing looking like Rapunzel.

“The hair and the flow, it's always been kind of a culture of lacrosse,” Mumford said. He added: “For a lot of us, we are growing out for the right reasons. It's not to be the lax-bro culture or anything like that. We are growing to help other people out, not just ourselves.”

Mumford, and what's left of his head, will work at donut shop Fractured Prune and as a bar-back this summer. He came to Towson planning to major in secondary education, wanting to be a teacher. He's not sure how the "clean-cut" corporate world, as he put it, would have embraced him. Not very well, he thinks.

That doesn't bother him much now. His hair was never intended as a fashion statement. It was more so a call to action. As of last week, one teammate and fellow grower, defender Nick Gorman, "still has his hair," Mumford said. He plans to donate, too.

“There's no real effort. There's no real money," Mumford said. "But in the end, you're giving somebody who has experienced difficulty more confidence. And I can't imagine what it's like to go through something with that much pain and that much sorrow that you don't get to choose.”