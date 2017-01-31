Former Raven LaQuan Williams signs with Baltimore Brigade of the AFL

LaQuan Williams, the former Poly and Maryland star who went on to win a Super Bowl ring with his hometown Ravens, has signed with the Baltimore Brigade of the Arena Football League.

Williams, who was an undrafted free agent when he made the Ravens as a wide reciever and special teams player in 2011 was a member of the 2012 team that won Super Bowl XLVII.

He played 11 games for the team during the 2012 season, but he was put on injured reserve with a hamstring injury in December and was not part of the postseason run.

Over two seasons with the Ravens, 2011 and 2012, Williams appeared in 23 games and had four catches for 46 yards while playing mostly on special teams.

Williams also spent time with the New England Patriots before rejoining the Ravens in 2014. He was later cut. A year ago, he auctioned off his Super Bowl ring for $62,220.

In 2016, Williams was on the roster of the L.A. KISS, an AFL team.

Quarterback Chase Cartwright has also been added to the Brigade roster for his second season in the AFL. After spending time with the Chicago Bears in 2015, Cartwright was a member of the Orlando Predators in 2016 for his rookie season. He attended Northern Arizona University where he threw for 2,809 yards with 23 touchdowns during his career.

“We are thrilled to add these two young AFL players to our roster,” said Brigade head coach Omarr Smith. “LaQuan Williams is a local player that has the talent to be a force to be reckoned with.

"Chase Cartwright is a highly competitive quarterback and has the traits to be a future star in this league. He has a talented arm, good technique and fundamentals, and more importantly he is a good decision maker.”

The Brigade opens its inaugural season on April 7 at the Washington Valor. The first home game at Royal Farms Arena is May 7 against the Tampa Bay Storm.