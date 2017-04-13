Weekly women's lacrosse primer (April 13): Player of the Week, Game to Watch

Player of the week

Marie McCool, North Carolina

Moorestown, N.J., junior, midfielder

McCool scored a career-high seven goals in a 15-11 comeback win over Louisville, including six in the decisive mid-game stretch. After the Cardinals had taken a 7-3 lead, she scored three straight to pull the Tar Heels within one at the end of the first half. After the break, the teams traded goals before McCool again scored three in a row, the second one giving the No. 2 Tar Heels the lead for good at 9-8. A first-team All-American last year for the national champion Tar Heels, McCool ranks among the team leaders with 35 goals, 45 points, 34 draw controls and 14 caused turnovers. She is one of only two current college players to be named to the U.S. national team that will compete for the World Cup in England this summer.

Game to watch

No. 5 Colorado (12-1) at No. 9 USC (11-3)

Friday, 8 p.m.

Outlook: Colorado, this season’s fastest-rising Division I team, earned its first win over Stanford last Friday and takes aim at the defending Mountain Pacific Sports Federation champion. The Buffs won the first meeting with USC in 2014, but have lost the past two, including a 9-8 setback last year with the winning goal coming in the final 16 seconds. The Buffs’ only loss has been to No. 4 Stony Brook. The Trojans, who last year went undefeated into the NCAA quarterfinals where they fell to Syracuse, have lost to No. 3 Florida, Stony Brook and No. 8 Cornell. Both teams boast stingy defenses led by a top goalie — the Buffs’ Paige Soenksen, who allows just 7.44 goals per game with a .554 save percentage, and the Trojans’ Gussie Johns, who gives up 6.83 goals with a .497 save percentage.

Digit

2

Goals scored in the final 18 seconds by Dakotah Savitcheff to give Albany its first-ever win over a top-10 team, 11-10 over No. 8 Cornell