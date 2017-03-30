Weekly men's lacrosse primer: Top player, top game and upcoming local schedule (March 30)

Player of the week

Matt DeLuca, Delaware, freshman

Farmingdale, N.Y., goalkeeper

The Blue Hens (7-3) secured a victory against a top-ranked opponent for the first time in seven attempts courtesy of DeLuca. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound netminder recorded a career-best 19 saves in Saturday’s 13-9 upset of then-No. 1 Rutgers. DeLuca had 11 stops in the first two quarters as the offense sprinted to a 7-2 halftime advantage. He then made five saves while surrendering only two goals in the final period to cement the win. DeLuca’s save total was the most by a Blue Hens goalie since Tommy Scherr finished with 19 in a 7-2 win against Lehigh on March 25, 2008. DeLuca, who is 6-1 since taking over as the starter, earned Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week honors.

Game of the week

No. 4 Syracuse (6-1) @ No. 1 Notre Dame (5-1)

Saturday, noon

Outlook: The Orange own an 8-4 record in this series, but the Fighting Irish have won the last three meetings. Syracuse, which is 5-1 in one-goal decisions so far, has averaged 12.1 goals — 14th in Division I. Notre Dame has limited opponents to an average of 7.8 goals, which ranks eighth. How will Fighting Irish sophomore attackman Ryder Garnsey (14 goals and 14 assists) fare against Orange senior defenseman Scott Firman (15 ground balls and eight caused turnovers)?

Week ahead

No. 9 Maryland (5-2)

Coming up: vs. No. 19 Michigan, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Comment: The Terps have won all three meetings with the Wolverines. With two goals and three assists in Saturday’s 15-7 rout of No. 18 North Carolina, junior midfielder Connor Kelly has recorded 18 points in four games against the Tar Heels.

No. 13 Johns Hopkins (5-3)

Coming up: vs. No. 10 Rutgers, Friday, 7 p.m., Homewood Field

Comment: The Blue Jays command a 31-6 advantage in this series, but the Scarlet Knights pulled off a season sweep in the regular season and Big Ten tournament in 2016. After scoring a career-high six goals and adding one assist in Saturday’s 18-17 overtime win against No. 14 Virginia, sophomore attackman Kyle Marr was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

No. 15 Towson (4-3)

Coming up: at Drexel, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Comment: The Tigers have taken the past three meetings, including a season sweep in the regular season and Colonial Athletic Association tournament to improve to 41-10 against the Dragons. Senior attackman Tyler Konen set career highs in assists (three) and points (four) in Saturday’s 12-11 loss against No. 6 Denver.

Loyola Maryland (5-4)

Coming up: vs. Colgate, Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Ridley Athletic Complex

Comment: The Greyhounds have won three of four games, but the Raiders took home a victory in their last appearance in Baltimore, an 11-4 upset on March 28, 2015. Senior midfielder Romar Dennis’ three goals in Saturday’s 9-8 double-overtime loss at Bucknell marked his first hat trick since March 18, 2015 when he scored three in a 13-12 loss to Georgetown.

Mount St. Mary’s (3-5)

Coming up: vs. Sacred Heart, Saturday, noon, Waldron Family Stadium

Comment: The Mountaineers won the last two to improve to 8-2 against the Pioneers. Freshman midfielder Brendan Doyle (Loyola Blakefield) posted season highs in goals (two) and points (three) in Saturday’s 11-10 overtime loss at Robert Morris.

Navy (4-6)

Coming up: at Holy Cross, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Comment: The Midshipmen own a 12-1 mark against the Crusaders, including a 4-0 record in Worcester, Mass. Junior attackman Dave Little was selected as the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week after scoring a program- and conference-record nine goals on nine shots in Saturday’s 14-9 victory against Lehigh.

UMBC (3-5)

Coming up: vs. UMass Lowell, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Comment: The Retrievers are unbeaten in two meetings with the River Hawks. With one assist in Saturday’s 10-7 loss at No. 19 Michigan, senior attackman Max Maxwell became the seventh player in program history to reach 80 assists.