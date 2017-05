UMBC, Maryland baseball teams placed in NCAA tournament's Winston-Salem Regional

The UMBC and Maryland baseball teams were placed Monday in the Winston-Salem Regional for the NCAA tournament.

The Retrievers won the program’s first America East Conference title with a 2-1 walk-off victory against Maine on Sunday to earn an automatic berth, while the Terps received an at-large bid.

No. 4 seed UMBC (23-23) will face host and top seed Wake Forest (39-18) on Friday at David F. Couch Ballpark at 7 p.m.

The third-seeded Terps (37-21), making their third NCAA tournament appearance in four years, will take on No. 2 seed West Virginia on Friday at 2 p.m.

Friday’s games will be broadcast live on ESPN3.