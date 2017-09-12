Ravens in the community

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun

Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs poses for a photo with officers Andrew Kauffman, left, and Darrin Kelly as he visits the Baltimore County police precinct 3 Franklin station. Suggs distributed Dunkin Donuts coffee and donuts to police officers as part of the team's community-wide “Pass It Forward” campaign. During the season-long initiative, current Ravens and alumni players, along with Ravens cheerleaders and mascot Poe, will surprise fans through random acts of kindness at various Baltimore-area locations. The goal is to create a positive social movement that begins with these events and encourages recipients to “pass it forward.”