Ravens in the community
Browse photos of Ravens players participating in the team's “Pass It Forward” campaign. During the season-long initiative, current Ravens and alumni players, along with Ravens cheerleaders and mascot Poe, will surprise fans through random acts of kindness at various Baltimore-area locations. The goal is to create a positive social movement that begins with these events and encourages recipients to “pass it forward.”
