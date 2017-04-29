Ravens draft guard Nico Siragusa, no relation, in 4th round

With their first pick on the final day of the NFL draft, the Ravens finally took an offensive player. However, it was a guard, not a potential target for quarterback Joe Flacco.

The Ravens used the 122nd pick in the fourth round on San Diego State guard Nico Siragusa, who is not related to the team’s former defensive lineman, Tony Siragusa.

Nico Siragusa, 6-foot-4 and 319 pounds, was a third-team All-American this past season as he started every game and paved the way for record-setting running back Donnell Pumphrey.

Siragusa started every game over the past three seasons for the Aztecs and was a first-team All-Mountain West selection in both 2015 and 2016.

The Ravens have been looking for some help along the offensive line after losing right tackle Rick Wagner in free agency and trading starting center Jeremy Zuttah to the San Francisco 49ers. Because the draft’s center class was considered weak, they talked about drafting a guard and potentially moving him to the center spot.

The selection ended the Ravens' run of taking defensive players, which they did with their first four picks.