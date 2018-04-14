Orioles rewind: Looking back at Friday's 7-3 loss to the Red Sox
Stories, video and pictures from a series-opening loss to the Red Sox.
-
Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman's early exit in 7-3 loss to Red Sox raises concerns
Chris Tillman’s early exit Friday night at Fenway Park left the Orioles looking for answers. Manager Buck Showalter knows how hard Tillman works in between starts, catcher Caleb Joseph thought Tillman’s arsenal of pitches was crisp and Tillman himself said he felt healthy and thought his delivery...
-
After unconventional preparation process, Alex Cobb ready to make his Orioles debut
Twenty-four days after signing with the Orioles, right-hander Alex Cobb is ready to make his first start of the season for his new club. Cobb, who signed a four-year, $57 million deal on March 21, will make his Orioles debut Saturday at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. It’s the kind of game...
-
Orioles notes: Donnie Hart called up from Norfolk to provide lefty relief reinforcement
The Orioles have called up reliever Donnie Hart from Triple-A Norfolk to give the club a second left-handed reliever for this weekend’s road series against the lefty-laden Boston Red Sox. As the Orioles open a four-game series at Fenway Park, the team wanted to add another left-handed reliever...
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo expects to resume rehab assignment next week after Tuesday's setback
Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo, whose minor league rehabilitation assignment was stalled after one game earlier this week, said he could get back into games after this weekend. Trumbo said he’s still ahead of the normal timetable of recovery for a Grade 2 quadriceps muscle strain, but knew in Tuesday’s...
-
Roster crunch leaves Orioles with no clear move to make for Alex Cobb
The Orioles must make a roster move to create space for right-hander Alex Cobb before Saturday’s matinee at Fenway Park, and there’s no clear way the team is leaning. They played with a short bench for four days last week when they added an extra reliever, but returned to a full bench when they...
-
Orioles minor league report: Zac Lowther tosses six no-hit innings in Shorebirds debut
Triple-A Norfolk Left-hander Josh Edgin was unfortunate not to make the Orioles' major league roster out of spring training after a 1.29 ERA in Grapefruit League play, and he's carried that on into the first week of the International League schedule. With two scoreless innings in Friday's matinee...
-
O's Recap: Orioles lose to Red Sox, 7-3
4-13-2018 -- The Orioles lost to the Red Sox on Friday night, 7-3.
-
Orioles photos in March/April 2018
Browse Orioles photos from March and April 2018.