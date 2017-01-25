Meet Baltimore's new Arena Football League team, the Brigade

The newest game in town finally has a name. Baltimore, meet the Brigade.

The expansion Arena Football League franchise this morning unveiled its name, logo, colors and uniforms. The team's inaugural season begins April 7 in Washington against the Valor.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the company founded by Ted Leonsis that owns the Valor and the Brigade, announced in November that it had acquired a team to play in Baltimore this spring. A month later, Omarr Smith was introduced as coach, and in the past week to 10 days the team has signed a slew of former NFL players to its growing roster.

The Brigade are the first Baltimore franchise in the AFL, which has a smaller field that produces higher-scoring games, and one of five teams in the league overall. The Baltimore Blackbirds played in the American Indoor Football Association in 2007, while the Baltimore Mariners played from 2008 to 2010 in the American Indoor Football Association and later in 2014 in the relaunched American Indoor Football league.

