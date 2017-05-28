Maryland wins women's lacrosse national championship by beating Boston College, 16-13

Top-ranked Maryland scored two goals in the final six minutes to pull away and earn a 16-13 victory over Boston College in the NCAA Division I women's championship game Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

One of those goals was scored by sophomore attacker Caroline Steele with 5:59 left to give Maryland a 15-11 lead. Steele tied an NCAA record for most goals in the title game with six.

The national championship was the third in four years for the Terps (23-0). Maryland lost to North Carolina, 13-7, in last year's title game. Boston College finished 17-7.

The Terps used a 5-0 run in the first five minutes of the second half to break open a game that was tied 5-5 at halftime.

Taylor Hensh scored three goals, while Megan Whittle, Kali Hartshorn and Jen Giles each had two goals and one assist. Seniors Caroline Wannen (one goal, one assist) and Zoe Stukenberg (three assists) each had multi-point games, too. Goaltender Megan Taylor stopped 12 shots.

Elise Amendola / AP Maryland players storm goalkeeper Megan Taylor (34) after they defeated Boston College to win the NCAA college Division I lacrosse championship final Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

The announced attendance of 11,668 was an NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament record.

