All-Metro football 2017: Players and Coach of the Year, offense and defense first and second teams
All-Metro football Defensive Player of the Year: Eyabi Anoma, St. Frances
In all his years coaching at Gilman and now at St. Frances, Henry Russell can’t remember a defensive end leading the team in tackles. Eyabi Anoma is the first. A 6-foot-5, 240-pound blast off the edge, Anoma never quit on a play, no matter how far he had to chase the ball. With 98 tackles, he led...
All-Metro football Offensive Player of the Year: Brandon Madison, Gilman
The No. 8 Greyhounds were going as far as their senior running back could lead them this fall, and that was all the way to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference final. “He was the motor for our engine,” Gilman coach Tim Holley said. “The consummate player, teammate, coach...
All-Metro football Coach of the Year: Tim Palmer, Harford Tech
Before Tim Palmer took over at Harford Tech last summer, the Cobras had never won more than six games in a season and they had never been to the playoffs. He changed that in a hurry. Harford Tech finished its best season in program history — by far — with a 12-1 record, a state semifinal appearance...
All-Metro football offense first and second teams
FIRST TEAM Joachim Bangda St. Frances, running back, junior » At 5 feet 11, 220 pounds, he is a pure power back whose strength carved out extra yards on many carries » Ran for 35 touchdowns in 12 games; gained 1,245 yards, averaging more than 100 per game, 8.8 per carry » Scored four touchdowns...
All-Metro football defense first and second teams
FIRST TEAM Thomas Booker Gilman, lineman, senior » Dominant 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive end forced teams to run away from him but still made tackles from the back side » Had nine of 39 tackles for a loss, three sacks, one forced fumble; also played tight end, offensive tackle » Selected for the...