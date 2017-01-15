17 facts about Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis

While the New England Patriots were slowly and inevitably killing off the Houston Texans’ season in another boring NFL playoff game Saturday night, boxer Gervonta Davis, pride of Baltimore, was busy beating up Jose Pedraza for the IBF junior lightweight title on Showtime.

The champ’s bandwagon is getting full, but it’s not too late to hop onto it. Here are 17 facts — in honor of his 17-0 record —about the little man named “Tank.”

1. He got the nickname “Tank,” from a former trainer who said it in reference to how Davis’ large head looked on his body.

2. Davis, who is 5-foot-6, fights at 130 pounds. Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams, meanwhile, is listed at 340 pounds (of course, football players don’t have pre-game weigh-ins, but boy would it be fun if they did). Do the math, and Williams weighs a full Hyun Soo Kim more than Davis.

3. Davis was born in November of 1994 — four months after the Lion King was released, and O.J. Simpson fled in a white Bronco.

4. Twitter and Instagram handles: @Gervontaa

5. Some boxing experts say Davis fights like a smaller, left-handed Mike Tyson because of his vicious, dance-free style.

6. Seven of Davis’ 17 fights have been first-round knockouts or TKOs, including his match on May 3, 2016, when he needed just 41 seconds and one punch to knock out Mexican veteran Mario Macias.

7. On average, a Davis fight lasts just shy of three rounds. Only one fight (scheduled for six rounds) went the distance.

8. Davis predicted he’d beat Pedraza in the eighth round. Winning this game of “Name that Tune,” he only needed seven rounds to seize the title.

9. Asked hypothetically how many rounds it would take him to stop UFC star Conor McGregor, Davis said six. There has been a lot of speculation about McGregor fighting boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who…

10. …is Davis’ promoter. “Money,” as Mayweather calls himself, has faced plenty of criticism for winning boring, as he meticulously picks apart opponents rather than knocking them to the ground. That isn't Davis' style.

11. Davis is from the Sandtown-Winchester community in West Baltimore, which is one of the highest crime areas in the city. Davis said several of his friends have been killed.

12. He began training as a boxer at Uptown Boxing Gym in Baltimore at age 5.

13. He attended Digital Harbor High School but dropped out to focus on boxing. He eventually earned a diploma through a GED program.

14. He won the National Golden Gloves amateur boxing tournament in 2012.

15. Davis’ trainer, Calvin Ford, was inspiration for the character Dennis “Cutty” Wise on HBO's “The Wire.”

16. Davis told The Sun in 2013 that he smoked marijuana at age 8 with his older brother, disliked the sensation and never did it again.

17. But he does appreciate a good party. Leading up to Saturday’s fight, Davis told TMZ “When I win we’re going to take a private jet and go to Dubai. … We might do some shopping, party with the females.”