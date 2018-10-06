Navy visits Air Force for opening leg of Commander-in-Chief's Trophy series

COLORADO SPRINGS – Offensive captain Anthony Gargiulo referred to them as “old heads.” They are former Navy football players who come out of the woodwork whenever a service academy contest is looming.

They reach out to the current players via social media, email, text message and phone call. Some even show up in Annapolis and make contact in-person. Collectively, the goal of the so-called “old heads” is to make sure the Midshipmen understand how important these games are to the program in particular and the institution as a whole.

Hearing from former players along with the general excitement within Bancroft Hall is a clear sign the coveted Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy series is about to begin.

Navy (2-2) will try to take the first step to reclaiming that prized piece of hardware when it takes on Air Force (1-3) on Saturday afternoon at Falcon Stadium.

“It’s always a big game. Everybody gets all crazy over there in the hall. You’ve got all the old heads coming back and talking about their time here and how they were playing with the leather helmets and they were punching each other out on the field,” Gargiulo said.

Whatever wisdom the former Navy players impart to current team members might make an impact on the sophomores or freshmen who are still relatively new to this rivalry. However, the juniors and seniors need no primer, no advice, no guidance.

“It’s one of the biggest games on our schedule because it means so much to the program in general,” said Gargiulo, Navy’s starting fullback. “It’s the first step toward that Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy and we need to bring it back. It’s been a while since we had it here.”

Navy last captured the three-sided trophy that weighs 185 pounds and is engraved with the seals of all three service academies in 2015. Air Force was the outright winner in 2016 while Army is the reigning champion, having brought the CIC Trophy to West Point for the first time since 1996.

Gargiulo and defensive captain Sean Williams have spoken up and made sure their teammates understand this is the last shot for the seniors.

“It’s the last go-round for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. Coming into this game, there’s not a lot of explaining that needs to be done as far as how serious it is and what it means to this program,” said Williams, a starting safety.

The United States Naval Academy football season is underway. These are their opponents and who to look for.

Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo has always tried to get his troops to focus on what happens between the white lines when it comes to these service academy showdowns. It’s an approach he learned from predecessor Paul Johnson, who knew that players who got too nervous, emotional or hyped up would not perform to their capabilities.

Navy’s senior co-captains are preaching that same mentality. They have emphasized sticking to routine and following the standard plan for success.

“There’s a lot more weight on this game because of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy and all the old heads that come through,” Gargiulo said. “That being said, you do have to look at (Air Force) as just another game.”

Added Williams: “It’s a big game, but it’s the same as every game. It’s all about preparation. It’s football and there are 11 guys on each side. All the keys to victory are the same as always.”

Air Force has captured the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy a total of 20 times while Navy has been the outright winner in 15 years. Last season marked just the seventh time Army has taken possession of the trophy, which features replicas of the three mascots – Falcon, Goat and Mule.

Navy set a service academy record as winner of the trophy for seven straight seasons from 2003 through 2009. Air Force snapped that streak by recovering the CIC in consecutive seasons (2010, 2011).

The Midshipmen returned the favor with back-to-back championships (2012, 2013) then traded the trophy back-and-forth with the Falcons for the next three seasons.

From 2002 through 2016, Army was barely a factor in the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy race – winning just two of 30 service academy games during that 15-year stretch.

“For many years it was just Air Force and Navy contending for the CIC,” Niumatalolo said. “It always starts with this game. You’ve got to win this one first. Our players recognize how important the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is to our program. It’s the number one goal.”

Continuity has been the key for both the Falcons and Midshipmen. Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun is tied for eighth nationally among Football Bowl Subdivision coaches for longevity with a 12-year tenure. Niumatalolo, in his 11th season of leading Navy, is right behind.

Navy leads FBS with nine assistant coaches with 10 years or more of experience on staff. Air Force stands fourth with four coaches who have been with the program for a decade or longer.

Unfortunately, Air Force and Navy are very similar this season for a different reason – both have been inconsistent and struggled to find their footing. The Midshipmen are the only one of the two with a victory over another FBS opponent.

Air Force has played three quarterbacks due to injury and performance. Senior Arion Worthman started the season opener, but got banged up and gave way to junior Isaiah Sanders for the next two games.

Sanders suffered a slight concussion against Utah State so Worthman was back under center for last Saturday’s game against Nevada.

However, Worthman lost two fumbles and struggled running the offense so Calhoun and offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen went with sophomore D.J. Hammond for most of the second half.

“As much as anything it’s been health. In the first game, Arion had a little bit of a rib and a knee. We went into the next week of practice and Isaiah was clearly able to function at a much higher level,” said Calhoun, who has acknowledged Sanders wasn’t cleared to play against Nevada. “Anybody’s preference would be to have one person take every single snap.”

Calhoun gave no indication which quarterback will start against Navy. Worthman has 15 career starts under his belt, experience in service academy contests and set an Air Force record with 396 yards of total offense during last year’s meeting with Navy.

Navy defensive coordinator Dale Pehrson said Worthman, Sanders and Hammond are similar enough that it does not really make a difference which one plays.

“They’re all real capable quarterbacks. They all throw the ball really well,” Pehrson said. “Worthman is a real strong runner, Sanders is an outstanding ball-handler and the young guy looks very athletic. There’s not a lot of difference between them.”